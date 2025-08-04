Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals No. 1 Prospect Turning Heads With Dominant Bat

JJ Wetherholt is exceeding expectations in Triple-A...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League infielder JJ Wetherholt (26) of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals practically waved the white flag at the trade deadline. They traded three expiring relievers to contending teams in a trio of moves that prepared the Cardinals for the future. Speaking of the future, the Cardinals have a lot of big decisions to make in the coming weeks.

A lot of these decisions revolve around one man: Cardinals No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt.

Wetherholt has been incredible at the Triple-A level. He was elevated earlier this season and has slashed .344/.425/.754 with six home runs and five doubles in 16 games. Obviously, these numbers won't continue at this rate, especially considering Wetherholt has never been a big home run hitter, but the Cardinals could be forced to elevate him to the big leagues if he continues to hit like this.

And that would create some issues, albeit good issues, in the Cardinals lineup.

All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan is likely to move elsewhere on defense to make room for Wetherholt at second. But, the Cardinals' top prospect has also played a little bit of third base recently, which could indicate where the Cardinals want him to play in the future.

It's hard to tell what the Cardinals will do when Wetherholt gets to the big leagues, but the youngster is certainly rushing the Cardinals to elevate him. If he has another week or two of domination, it's hard to imagine the front office will leave him in Triple-A for the rest of the season, especially with Nolan Arenado on the injured list.

Wetherholt is turning heads in the minor leagues right now, but he could begin turning heads in the big leagues before we know it.

