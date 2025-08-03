Cardinals Infielder Turning Heads As Offseason Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals have some big decisions to make in the offseason.
The team is moving on from John Mozeliak as the president of baseball operations and replacing him with Chaim Bloom. When Bloom takes over, there's a good chance he looks to make some big moves in his first offseason.
Redbird Rants' Thomas Gauvain recently suggested the Cardinals would use infielder Nolan Gorman as a trade chip in the offseason. Gorman is slashing .221/.310/.407 with nine home runs and eight doubles in 67 games.
"The Cardinals haven't had a true power bat in the lineup for many years, and Gorman was supposed to be that guy along with Jordan Walker," Gauvain wrote. "So far, neither has been able to fill that role for the club. Gorman's calling card is his offense, and the club hasn't been able to see enough of him to really be sure if he can be a power bat in the middle of a playoff-worthy lineup.
"They'll need these next two months of a healthy Nolan Gorman to really see if he can provide pop in the heart of the order. If he can't produce down the stretch, he could be a trade candidate this offseason."
It might be a little bit early to move on from Gorman, as he's just 25 years old and doesn't hit free agency until 2029. With Nolan Arenado on his way out of baseball, Gorman could be an option as the long term solution at the hot corner if he can figure it out at the plate.
But his bat has been an issue over the last two years. Still, he holds an OPS+ of 101 on the season, putting him slightly above average.
The Cardinals need to make some moves, but it might not be wise to move on from a young infielder like Gorman just yet.
