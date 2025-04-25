Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Makes Opinion On Playing Future Very Clear

How much more does Arenado have in the tank?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a RBI single in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a RBI single in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals still have one of the best third basemen in baseball in Nolan Arenado.

He was in trade rumors all throughout the offseason but he obviously didn't get moved. So far this season, Arenado has appeared in 23 games and is slashing .267/.370/.430 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, one stolen base, eight doubles, 12 runs scored, and 0.8 wins above replacement. To go along with this, Arenado has also been phenomenal defensively, but that isn't too shocking.

Arenado recently turned 34 years old and took part in an interview with MLB.com's Bill Ladson. One question that was brought up is how much he has left in the tank.

"I don’t know. I like the way I feel right now," Arenado said. "I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. I feel I have a lot of good baseball left in me. I feel like I’m showing that now. It’s a long season, obviously. I’m going to try to maintain it. I think there is a better feeling to what I’m doing now. I continue to get better and that’s what I’m striving for...

"I’m happy to have that discussion," Arenado said when asked if he's a Hall of Famer. "I know people talk about it a lot more, obviously, when you are older and proven enough. You know what? I don’t know if I am or not. I feel I have a lot left in the game, so we’ll see at the end of it where I’m at."

At the very least, it sounds like Arenado has some more years left in him in the big leagues. He's certainly playing like that is the case.

More MLB: Ex-Yankees All-Star Could Be Easy Answer For Cardinals Struggles

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News