Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Makes Opinion On Playing Future Very Clear
The St. Louis Cardinals still have one of the best third basemen in baseball in Nolan Arenado.
He was in trade rumors all throughout the offseason but he obviously didn't get moved. So far this season, Arenado has appeared in 23 games and is slashing .267/.370/.430 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, one stolen base, eight doubles, 12 runs scored, and 0.8 wins above replacement. To go along with this, Arenado has also been phenomenal defensively, but that isn't too shocking.
Arenado recently turned 34 years old and took part in an interview with MLB.com's Bill Ladson. One question that was brought up is how much he has left in the tank.
"I don’t know. I like the way I feel right now," Arenado said. "I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. I feel I have a lot of good baseball left in me. I feel like I’m showing that now. It’s a long season, obviously. I’m going to try to maintain it. I think there is a better feeling to what I’m doing now. I continue to get better and that’s what I’m striving for...
"I’m happy to have that discussion," Arenado said when asked if he's a Hall of Famer. "I know people talk about it a lot more, obviously, when you are older and proven enough. You know what? I don’t know if I am or not. I feel I have a lot left in the game, so we’ll see at the end of it where I’m at."
At the very least, it sounds like Arenado has some more years left in him in the big leagues. He's certainly playing like that is the case.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees All-Star Could Be Easy Answer For Cardinals Struggles