Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Receives Updated Injury Timeline Return
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had Nolan Arenado available for a game at the big league level since July 30th, but that could change in the coming days.
Arenado is currently on a minor league rehab assignment with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. Ahead of the third game of his rehab assignment on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com shared that Arenado was scheduled to play the field with Springfield and that if everything goes well in the coming days, he could be back potentially as soon as Monday.
The Cardinals star third baseman could be back in the lineup very soon
"3B Nolan Arenado is scheduled to play the field tonight and Saturday for Double-A Springfield and then he will be evaluated to see if he’s ready to return to the Cardinals (potentially on Monday), manager Oli Marmol said," Denton said.
In Arenado's three rehab games so far, he has gone 1-for-10 from the plate to go along with a run scored. He got some time at third base on Friday and also collected the first hit of his rehab stint so far.
Arenado has been out due to a shoulder injury. Before going on the Injured List, he was slashing .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs in 96 games played.
Recently, Arenado pointed to a jammed finger he suffered back in June as a turning point that could've helped lead to the shoulder injury. If you look at his numbers from the season, there was a night-and-day difference before and after the finger injury. In his first 79 games, Arenado hit 10 home runs, 41 RBIs, and slashed .249/.309/.399. Afterward, he slashed .167/.219/.200 with two RBIs in 17 games before going on the Injured List.
It's been about five weeks since he was initially placed on the Injured List. Hopefully, there aren't any setbacks over the next couple of days and he's able to return to the big leagues over the final few weeks of the regular season before a potentially long offseason for the organization.
