Masyn Winn Replacement Revealed For St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals won’t have starting shortstop Masyn Winn for the rest of the regular season due to a knee injury.
On Friday night it was shared that Winn will be shut down for the rest of the 2025 Major League Baseball season. Various reporters shared the news, including Katie Woo of The Athletic.
"Masyn Winn’s season is over, Oli Marmol announces. Winn was hoping to play in front of home fans next week in the final homestand, but the knee was not recovering well enough, and the team made the decision this evening to shut him down for the season," Woo said.
Unsurprisingly, that quickly led to some questions on social media about who could replace him on the roster. Before the noise could get too loud, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that Jose Fermin will be promoted back up to St. Louis to replace Winn on the roster.
The St. Louis Cardinals had to make a difficult decision on Friday
"José Fermín will return to the Cardinals as Masyn Winn goes on the IL, his season over. He made a strong bid for his first Gold Glove Award," Goold said. "He’ll have arthroscopic surgery in near future to repair damage to the meniscus. Cardinals say it should not interrupt his prep for 2026."
This move makes sense. Fermín is a three-year big league veteran who has had success with St. Louis this season slashing .273/.360/.386 in 22 games played. He's a 26-year-old can provide solid big league depth off of the bench moving forward.
There's been a lot of buzz recently about top prospect JJ Wetherholt. But, at least right now he's not getting the call. Wetherholt recently missed a few games down with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds due to soreness. On one hand, shortstop is now open so it would be fun to see the top prospect in action. But, if he's not at 100 percent, then it also doesn't make sense to bring him up a level where things are even more difficult.
