Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Rumors Picking Up Unexpected Steam
Rumors are certainly picking up across Major League Baseball.
Now, there are just two days to go until the annual MLB trade deadline. Reports are popping up left and right about who can be moved and where. This is the case specifically with the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis has a 55-53 record right now and seem to be hurdling toward at least a partial sale. By now, you probably know all of this. The reports have been running rampant all season. Ryan Helsley, Nolan Arenado, and others have been the talk of the trade block.
Helsley seems like the most likely to go, but Arenado is starting to pop up in more rumors as well. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that Arenado's name has come up in talks with the Houston Astros.
"Nolan Arenado’s name has come up in trade talks between the Astros and Cardinals, but there’s no momentum toward a deal as of this morning," Morosi said.
Houston notably targeted Arenado this past offseason and had a deal in place, but the Cardinals star used his no-trade clause to shut it down.
While this is the case, the report does come somewhat as a surprise. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale shared earlier in the week that Houston would not pursue Arenado. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand also said Houston would not be involved.
There has been clear interest in the past. Will more pop up ahead of Thursday's deadline?
More MLB: Cardinals Get Significant Pre-Trade Deadline Injury Update