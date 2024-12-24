Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Sweepstakes: One Rumored Suitor Reportedly Out
The St. Louis Cardinals have a superstar out there on the trade market and yet a deal hasn't happened yet.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado clearly is available. He's out there in the trade market and there has been a lot of chatter about his future. He has three years left on his deal and still is an elite player. St. Louis is only trying to trade him so it can get rid of his contract and go a little younger across the board.
One team that has been speculated as a fit on numerous occasions is the New York Yankees. A fit almost makes too much sense because his bat would help in the replacement of Juan Soto and he would also provide stellar defense at third base for them. Plus, Paul Goldschmidt is there now which has only increased the noise around Arenado.
While this is the case, YES Network's Jack Curry reported on Monday that the Yankees are not in the Arenado sweepstakes.
"The Yankees are not in on Arenado," Curry said on "Yankees Hot Stove." "They have a lot of respect for Arenado and they believe he has had success throughout his career, but he is not a fit for what they are trying to do right now. They did not try to trade Marcus Stroman for Arenado in a salary switch. That did not occur."
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, that would take one interesting team off the market. Where will Arenado go?
