Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Takes Hard Stance On St. Louis' Chances
The St. Louis Cardinals have more talent on the roster than they are getting credit for.
This is a team that took a big step forward from the 2023 to the 2024 season. St. Louis brought back a very similar roster from the 2024 campaign to 2025. St. Louis finished tied for second place in the National League Central last year but almost no one is talking highly of this team heading into the new season.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado was the talk of the offseason and is still with the team, obviously. Although there aren't many picking the Cardinals to have success in 2025, he at least has faith in the organization and thinks they could be in it in the division at the end of the season, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado on the NL Central: "Our division, I truly feel it's up for grabs. We know the teams that will be there in the end will be the (Milwaukee Brewers), maybe the (Cincinnati Reds) and (Chicago Cubs), who've taken some strides. But we feel like there's no reason we can't be there in the end."
St. Louis can surprise people this year. Although there aren't many giving them props heading into the new season, there's too much talent in this organization not to be at least above .500 again barring some sort of trade deadline firesale. It should be a fun year.
