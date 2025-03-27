Cardinals Superstar Looking To Prove Some Wrong In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals will begin the 2025 Major League Baseball season on Thursday with a showdown against the Minnesota Twins.
There will finally be real baseball to watch and follow starting today. That's not to minimize Spring Training, but the regular season is now here. It should be a fun and entertaining season at the very least. One guy who certainly could help with this is star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
He's someone who has had an odd few months but he's still in St. Louis and is one of the best overall players in the game. Although both sides wanted to get a trade done, from a fan perspective, this seems like the best option because Cardinals fans will still get to see the eight-time All-Star in action each day.
It's been an odd few months and Arenado talked about seeing things said about him as motivation and as a chip on his shoulder, as shared by FOX2now Sports' Jordan Williams.
"Obviously I've read the way or seen some things on TV about what some people have said about me," Arenado said. "Of course that always motivates you but it's a long season. It's six months so you just try to take it one day at a time."
Hopefully, Arenado can bounce back this year and prove some of the things said about him wrong. He's a superstar and has plenty left in the tank. Maybe him and the Cardinals overall will prove people wrong.
