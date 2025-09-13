Cardinals Officially Lose Masyn Winn; Promote Veteran INF
It was shared by the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday that Masyn Winn's 2025 Major League Baseball season is over.
The Cardinals made the official move to confirm this on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis took to social media to confirm that Winn is heading to the 10-day Injured List due to his torn meniscus and the team is promoting veteran infielder José Fermín to take his spot.
"INF José Fermín has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "SS Masyn Winn has been placed on the 10-day IL (torn meniscus, right knee)."
It's unfortunate to ever lose a player to an injury. Losing Winn hurts, for sure. The 2025 season has been one of transition for the Cardinals. A topic of the entire campaign has been the future. We've known all along that this season would be used to evaluate and prepare for the future with a new front office coming in after the season led by Chaim Bloom.
The Cardinals have been able to do that, and arguably have performed better than expected.
Although there are so many questions for the team to answer, Winn is one clear long-term solution. It's not every day you find a 23-year-old who is argubaly the best defensive player in baseball. Or, at least defensive infielder. Winn finishes the season with 22 outs above average. That's the top mark in baseball right now. Bobby Witt Jr. just tied him for the top spot over the last few days at 22 as well.
On top of being the best defensive shortstop in the National League, he's a solid bat as well and is just going to get better as he's just 23 years old. Throughout the offseason, Bloom is going to have a lot of decisions to make in his first front office leading the team. It's not every day you find a guy like this. Finding a long-term extension arguably should be a priority for the team. There's some turnover coming. But, Winn arguably is the team's top building block in the majors right now.
