Cardinals Offseason Projection: Nolan Arenado, JJ Wetherholt, And More
The next few months are going to be integral for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Chaim Bloom officially has taken over as the team's president of baseball operations. Now, his job will be to get the organization back to contention. That's easier said than done. St. Louis has three straight seasons of missing the playoffs under its belt. Bloom's job isn't just to get the big league club back to the playoffs, but overall organizational health that will lead to sustainable winning. That's part of the reason why the Cardinals have gotten to this point.
St. Louis has some solid talent in the majors right now, but there are currently long-term questions with the farm system in general for the team. Bloom will have a lot of difficult decisions to make this offseason even beyond just the potential veteran trades.
It's much easier to sit at a keyboard and project what could work for the team, than it is to actually manage an organization. But, with that being said here is said projection:
What will the Cardinals do?
Trades:
Nolan Arenado - Trade him away even if it means including some money in the deal.
Sonny Gray - Trade him away.
Lars Nootbaar - Trade him away.
Nolan Gorman - Trade him away.
Brendan Donovan - Keep him.
Willson Contreras - Keep him.
Jordan Walker - Keep him.
Alec Burleson - Keep him.
Description:
Pretty much every veteran on the team has been mentioned in trade rumors at some point over the last year. Arenado is the guy who has been in the most and seems most likely to move. The Cardinals have been lucky to have him, but it would be nice to open up third base, maybe for JJ Wetherholt or Thomas Saggese? It would be great to keep Gray, but if the price tag is right, he could bring back a haul. Same concenpt with Nootbaar. Gorman is young enough with enough power potential that someone may be willing to role the dice.
Donovan, Contreras, Walker, and Burleson all arguably have done enough to be a part of the team's plans for 2026. Donovan is a star and would be a great leader for a rebuild. The same can be said about Contreras. Burleson has been phenomenal and has proved he's a worth member for this core going forward. Walker still has so much potential, despite a rough year.
Cardinals Free Agent:
Miles Mikolas - Let him walk.
Description:
After another tough year, it may be time to move on.
External Free Agent:
Phil Maton - Sign him
Ryan Helsley - Sign Him
Jordan Montgomery or Dustin May - Sign Either
Description: Maton and Helsley were both traded away. But, if the price is right, they both have shown they can have success in St. Louis. Helsley imploded with the New York Mets, so maybe his price tag wouldn't be too high. The Cardinals will need another starter and Montgomery and May are both guys who shouldn't cost much, but have upside if they can stay healthy. Montgomery missed the entire 2024 season.
Projected 2026 Opening Day Starters/Rotation:
1B: Willson Contreras
2B: Brendan Donovan
SS: Masyn Winn
3B: JJ Wetherholt
LF: Alec Burleson
CF: Victor Scott II
RF: Jordan Walker
C: Iván Herrera
SP: Michael McGreevy
SP: Matthew Liberatore
SP: Quinn Matthews
SP Andre Pallante
SP: Jordan Montgomery
