Cardinals’ 3x All-Star Still Hopes to Stay in St. Louis, Per Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals have made it clear that now is the time to rebuild. Early last week, they sent veteran right-hander Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitchers Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts.

The next players on the way out will likely be Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado. Arenado has a no-trade clause, and so does Willson Contreras.

Contreras stated early in the offseason that he hoped to remain in St. Louis, but there was speculation that he might be on the move after the Gray trade. However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch put fans’ minds at ease on Monday, confirming that Contreras still wants to stay.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

How Contreras Staying Impacts Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after hitting a homer in the seventh inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, Aug. 30, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Cardinals won 4-2. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Like Gray and Arenado, he has a no-trade clause. Unlike them though, he made it clear to the Cardinals and to Chaim Bloom personally that his preference is to stay,” Goold said. “I asked Chaim Bloom about that the other day whether or not anything has changed there. He said it has not.”

Clearly, nothing has changed in Contreras’ mindset about staying in St. Louis, even if the Cardinals are taking a step back from contention. While they are rebuilding, it is ultimately a good thing for them to have Contreras around.

They need a proven power hitter in their lineup, and Contreras is the closest thing they currently have to that. But also, having his veteran presence around is beneficial.

Contreras can be a mentor to St. Louis’ younger players, and that is a role is very clearly happy with despite the direction the Cardinals are taking. With the three-time All-Star still present, the Cardinals are a better team than they would be if he was to be traded.

Perhaps Contreras could at least help the Cardinals stay around the .500 mark and avoid repeating 2023, when they finished 71-91 and in last place in the National League Central.

The veteran slugger has also adapted well to first base, and another year at the position will only help both him and the Cardinals.

Other players are likely to be traded, but it is clear that despite speculation, Contreras does not want to leave St. Louis and likely won’t be one of the players on the move.

More MLB: Cardinals’ Chaim Bloom Signals Big Offseason Plans Before Winter Meetings