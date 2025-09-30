Cardinals Offseason Speculation Heats Up; Fan Favorite Could Be Cut
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this offseason.
They seemingly began this rebuild last offseason when they opted out of signing top free agents. At the trade deadline, they moved a few expiring relievers to continue building for the future. But this winter, the rebuild will likely intensify.
There are a lot of different Cardinals players who could be on the move if they don't fit the front office's future plans.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently predicted catcher Yohel Pozo wouldn't survive the roster crunch in St. Louis as Chaim Bloom takes over as the president of baseball operations this offseason.
Yohel Pozo is likely headed elsewhere this winter
"Arguably the biggest surprise of the 2025 season and most heartwarming story, Yohel Pozo provided Cardinals fans with a ton of fun moments during this past season, but the magic eventually wore off, and his success at the plate faded big time," Jacobs wrote. "On the year, Pozo finished with a .236/.267/.382 slash line with five home runs and 19 RBI in 165 plate appearances for St. Louis. He played in 66 games, but as the year went on, his wRC+ dipped further and further, and he ended with an 80 wRC+ and 0.3 fWAR.
"I would not be surprised at all to see Pozo retained as organizational depth if he clears waivers and doesn't get a shot with another team, but when it comes to the Cardinals' 40-man roster this year, I don't see the club carrying him on it, at least coming out of the winter. With Ivan Herrera resuming catching duties in 2026 and Pedro Pages likely remaining for at least another year, there's not really room for Pozo on the Major League roster."
Pozo was a good story this year. He had his exciting moments, but he's not going to stick with the Cardinals.
St. Louis will have the duo of Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés behind the plate. It's unlikely they'd want to carry a third catcher during this rebuild, unless it's one of their top catching prospects.
The Cardinals are loaded with top catching talent and Pozo doesn't fit. He doesn't fit their present and he doesn't fit their future.
