Where Iván Herrera Stands in Cardinals’ Catcher Plans

One thing that is true about the St. Louis Cardinals organization right now is that they are stacked at catcher.

With Opening Day just a few days away, the current expectation is that Pedro Pagés, Yohel Pozo and Iván Herrera will break camp as catchers for the big league club. Now, when it comes to Herrera, things are going to be interesting to follow. He entered the 2025 season expecting to get a lot of time behind the plate, but injuries forced him to get most of his playing time as the team's designated hitter. He's certainly going to get a lot of time as DH in 2026 as well, but after undergoing offseason elbow surgery, he's also trying to work his way back behind the plate.

Pagés will get plenty of time and Pozo is another depth option as well. On Sunday, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom joined KMOX Sports' Tom Ackerman and discussed Herrera's standing at catcher right now.

The Cardinals have an intriguing question with

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera (right) and pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) shake hands after pitching drills during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"I think we owe it to ourselves to try to lean into as much value on players as we possibly can," Bloom said. " ... I don't think for [Iván Herrera] this is an experiment. This is something he wants to do, and it's something he's been doing his whole life ... he's young. It's such a key position that we want to find offense at, and you want players to have as many ways as possible that they can impact your team. He's been really enthusiastic about it. He's put in a ton of work."

It's important for the Cardinals to see what they have behind the plate right now with Herrera because there is more talent in the pipeline on the way up to St. Louis. No. 8 prospect Jimmy Crooks got a bit of playing time in the majors in 2025 and will kick off the season in Triple-A. No. 6 prospect Leonardo Bernal is on the 40-man roster and isn't far from the majors either. He was in big league camp, along with Crooks, in Spring Training and was sent down to Triple-A.

Both Crooks and Bernal are guys who could realistically get time in the majors in 2026, depending on how things go with Herrera, Pagés and Pozo. Also, this group doesn't even include No. 3 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez, who could be the best of the group, but is just 19 years old.

Bloom's comments about Herrera are important. The Cardinals need to know what they have in Herrera, as well as the group as a whole. There is so much catching talent that not everyone is going to be able to contribute at the position. Does that mean Herrera switching positions? Does that mean someone else moving around the diamond? Does that mean trades? It's far too early to know. But the Cardinals need to see what they have.