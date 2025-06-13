Cardinals On Wrong Side Of History After Brewers Nightmare
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a rough week and were on the wrong side of some history on Thursday.
St. Louis entered its series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday riding a four-game losing streak. It extended to five with a 6-0 loss on Thursday night on the road. It wasn't St. Louis' night. Sonny Gray allowed six earned runs across 4 1/3 innings pitched, the bats weren't working, and the Cardinals ran into a freight train in Milwaukee No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski.
Misiorowski only was able to pitch five innings due to a cramp, but didn't allow a hit before coming out. The 23-year-old dazzled with five strikeouts and one of the most electric fastballs you're ever going to see from a starting pitcher.
Unfortunately, his success came at St. Louis' expense. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that Misiorowski became the ninth pitcher since 1901 to throw at least five innings of no-hit ball in his MLB debut.
"Jacob Misiorowski becomes the 9th pitcher since 1901 and first in franchise history to make his MLB debut and throw at least five no-hit innings," Hogg said.
The Cardinals are going to see a whole lot of him over the next few years and that's a scary thought. It took him two pitches to break Milwaukee's record for the fastest pitch thrown by a starter in the pitch-tracking era. That's insane.
"Jacob Misiorowski's second pitch in the big leagues was the fastest fastball thrown by a Brewers starter in the pitch tracking era, which goes back to '08: 100.8 mph," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy said. "He topped out at 102.2 mph in a 1-2-3 first inning that went groundout, popout, groundout."
