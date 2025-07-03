Cardinals Outfielder Quietly Landed With NL West Rival
It sounds like a former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is getting another shot at the big league level.
Former Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford spent the first four seasons of his big league career in St. Louis. He hasn't pitched in a game in the majors yet this season, but did log a 4.55 ERA while seeing time in both the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs' farm systems in 2025.
Now, he's a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro and José M. Romero recently shared that Woodford signed a big league deal with the Diamondbacks.
"DBacks to sign Jake Woodford," Piecoro and Romero said. "The Diamondbacks are signing right-hander Jake Woodford to a major league deal, a source said, a move that helps shore up the club’s pitching depth after an avalanche of injuries in the big leagues and in Triple-A Reno. To make room for Woodford on the roster, the club will option right-hander Juan Morillo to Reno.
"Woodford, 28, has pitched parts of five seasons in the majors, most recently with the Pittsburgh Pirates last year. He has spent this season in Triple-A, splitting time with the New York Yankees’ and Chicago Cubs’ top affiliates. In 61 innings at that level, he owns a 4.55 ERA."
Now, he's getting another shot in the big leagues with the hopes of sticking around. Last year, he spent time in the majors for a brief period with the Chicago White Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
More MLB: Insider Proposes Trade To Fix Cardinals' Rotation Woes