Cardinals Phenom Likely To Join St. Louis For Cubs Series
The St. Louis Cardinals got another look at Michael McGreevy in the big leagues on Thursday.
He got the ball in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox and was lights-out once again. McGreevy shined and finished his outing with five innings pitched, five strikeouts, and just one run allowed. Now, he has pitched in three games in the majors this season and has a 2.70 ERA to show for it in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
The big question now is when he’ll get his next shot with the Cardinals. The Athletic’s Katie Woo that he is "likely" to make his next big league appearance next week when the Cardinals begin a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.
"Michael McGreevy will likely make another spot start against the Cubs," Woo said. "A rainout Wednesday allowed St. Louis to bring up McGreevy for a spot start Thursday as its 27th man — before his eligibility date of June 24. The result? Five innings of one-run ball against the White Sox, where the right-hander scattered three hits and a walk with five strikeouts. The Cardinals had to send him back to Memphis after Thursday (McGreevy was sent down on June 10 and, by rule, must wait 15 days before he’s eligible to be called back up, with the exception of injury and doubleheaders).
"Expect to see him back with the big-league club as soon as it’s permitted. The Cardinals will likely spot start McGreevy against the Cubs on Tuesday, his third start of the year and his fourth overall appearance. Sonny Gray, who was supposed to start Wednesday’s postponed game, was pushed back to Saturday."
At some point, McGreevy will be a consistent option for this big league rotation. If he can have another big game against the Cubs, that will just help his case even more.
More MLB: MLB Insider Addressed Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Decision