MLB Insider Addressed Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Decision
Will the St. Louis Cardinals look to move on from superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado this summer?
Arenado was the talk of the offseason but the Cardinals didn't move on from him. They reportedly tried to send him to the Houston Astros, but the deal was vetoed. For months it seemed likely that Arenado would be moved, but his no-trade clause and small list of teams he would join impacted the possibility of a move.
The eight-time All-Star looks like a threat to win the National League Gold Glove Award at third base for the 11th time in his career. That's speculation and there's a lot of season left, but that's how good he has been.
Arenado went cold for a bit offensively this season, but he has been great in June. So far this month he has slashed .292/.324/.446 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 17 games played.
He's clearly still one of the most exciting third basemen in baseball and just made history on Thursday as he became the seventh player in MLB history to reach 350 homers and 10 Gold Glove Awards.
Arenado is a great piece to have around. With the trade deadline coming up next month, the question of his future with St. Louis unsurprisingly has popped up again. The Athletic's Katie Woo addressed the latest.
"Probably not to the extent of last offseason (which I’m still recovering from), but expect Arenado’s name to still pop up in rumors as we inch closer to July," Woo said. "However, the likelihood of Arenado being traded is not high. As we learned over the winter, Arenado’s full no-trade clause has greatly slimmed potential landing spots. His performance also hasn’t increased his value. In fact, his .686 OPS would likely serve as a deterrent for a contending team, and that’s to say nothing of the money still owed on his contract.
"Still, you can never say never in a situation like this. But an Arenado trade, if it ever does occur, seems much more probable this winter than this summer."
