Cardinals Plans For 6-Man Rotation 'Seem To Hinge' On Young Southpaw's Future
The St. Louis Cardinals recently announced that they're contemplating utilizing a six-man rotation to begin the 2025 season but their decision to do so is pending.
With veteran right-handed pitchers Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas and left-handed pitcher Steven Matz likely to hold the top four spots in the rotation, 2024 breakout star Andre Pallante will likely earn the final slot.
However, the Cardinals haven't officially declared who will be in the Opening Day rotation. It's possible their decision depends on one southpaw's future, whether that be from the stretch or windup in 2025.
"From a speculation standpoint: The club’s contemplation over a six-man rotation seems to hinge on how best to use (Matthew) Liberatore — whether that be as a starter or a reliever — and how to construct the remaining spots," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Tuesday morning. "The Cardinals are planning for Liberatore to be on the Opening Day roster, with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak already declaring as much earlier in the week. What is best for (Michael) McGreevy’s future is also at play here. After toying with their top pitching prospects usages for years, it appears the Cardinals are set on ensuring McGreevy has a defined role this season."
Liberatore has posted an 8-12 record with a 4.99 ERA, 150-to-71 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .269 batting average against and a 1.43 WHIP throughout his three-year career with the Cardinals
The 25-year-old spent most of last season pitching from the bullpen and logged the best campaign of his short big-league career with St. Louis.
Although Liberatore's 2024 performance was far from special -- logging a 3-4 record with a 4.40 ERA, 76-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP in 86 innings pitched for the Cardinals -- the former Tampa Bay Rays first-round draft pick has high expectations heading into this upcoming season.
Only time will tell where Liberatore ends up in the Cardinals' pitching staff game plans for 2025. Opening Day is less than 10 days away, so it won't be long before St. Louis decides on the young hurler's future.
