Cardinals Predicted To Bring In Future Masyn Winn Insurance

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are less than one month away from making a significant move.

St. Louis has the No. 5 pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. It's coming up quickly. Mock drafts are popping up left and right and The Athletic's Keith Law is the latest to drop one. He predicted the Cardinals will roll with high school shortstop Eli Willits at No. 5.

"Eli Willits," Law said. "School: Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Okla.), Bats: B, Throws: R. Let me just pre-empt anyone saying “but they have Masyn Winn!!?!?!” by pointing out that 1) you do not draft for need in baseball, ever, unless you want to lose your job and 2) Willits is 17 years old, so by the time he’s likely to be ready for the majors, Winn will be approaching free agency.

"Anyway, I think the Cards would take any of the four players I have going ahead of them over Willits. They might also still be the highest spot for Kyson Witherspoon, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them grab a college bat like Wehiwa Aloy instead of going with a high school player. I do not have a good feel for whether they’d take a high school arm here."

Masyn Winn is a budding star and is just 23 years old. If the Cardinals don't give him a new deal, he'll be a free agent in 2030. The Cardinals have Winn and JJ Wetherholt, but it doesn't hurt to add as many dynamic athletes as possible.

