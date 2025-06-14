Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Announce Decision About Outfielder Lars Nootbaar

The Cardinals made a decision about Nootbaar...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 5, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are making a change.

St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar has been in the leadoff spot for the Cardinals, but he has been struggling. Over the last eight games, Nootbaar is 3-for-37 from the plate and has dropped his batting average all the way down from .252 to .226.

Over the eight-game stretch, Nootbaar also has logged four walks and has struck out 17 times.

It has been a tough stretch and the team overall has struggled. While this is the case, they are making a change now. MLB.com's John Denton confirmed on Friday night that the Cardinals are moving Nootbaar out of the leadoff spot moving forward.

"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol confirmed that his team will be making a change at the top of the lineup tomorrow with Lars Nootbaar continuing to struggle and #Brewers LHP José Quintana slated to start," Denton said.

Overall this season, Nootbaar has appeared in 67 games and slashed .226/.329/.361 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs, four stolen bases, 12 doubles, 39 runs scored.

The Cardinals fan-favorite has gone through stretches where he has looked like his typical dynamic self. But, this is just a cold stretch. Moving him out of the leadoff spot hopefully will take away some of the pressure and give him a shot to turn things around quickly.

If the Cardinals are going to turn things around overall, they are going to need Nootbaar at his best.

More MLB: Cardinals Update: Brendan Donovan Facing Uncertain Weekend

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News