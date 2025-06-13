Cardinals Predicted To Bring 'Premium' Shortstop To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are one month away from adding a significant piece to the organization.
The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft will kick off in exactly one month on July 13th. When that day gets here, the Cardinals will make their first selection at No. 5. MLB.com's Jim Callis released his latest mock draft and predicted that St. Louis will select high school shortstop Billy Carlson out of California.
"No. 5. Cardinals: Billy Carlson, SS, Corona (Calif.) HS (No. 7)," Callis said. "The Cardinals would like to get a crack at (Ethan Holliday), (Kade Anderson), or (Jamie Arnold), which probably won't happen. If it doesn't, they could choose between Carlson and (Eli Willits)."
MLB.com currently has Carlson ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 draft class.
"All summer, Carlson impressed with his athleticism and bat speed from the right side of the plate," MLB.com said. "It's more of a line-drive approach at present with a good swing, but he has the chance to grow into more impact and average or better power, though not all evaluators were sold on his hit tool. There's an up arrow next to his run tool as he's worked to get faster and could be a plus runner in time. Even with all of his offensive upside, his glove might be ahead of his bat, with some scouts putting as high as a 70 on his arm strength and defensive actions at shortstop.
"At one point, Carlson was thought to be a legitimate two-way player, with a fastball in the mid-90s and feel for spinning a breaking ball. But it will be his five-tool potential at a premium position that will get the Tennessee recruit selected in the top half of the first round, though his age at Draft time (19) might rule out some teams."
St. Louis went shortstop in the first round last year in JJ Wetherholt. Could the Cardinals go that route once again?
