Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With All-Star Barring 'Surprise'
The St. Louis Cardinals have been pretty solid to begin the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
St. Louis is 4-2 and currently is sitting atop the National League Central standings. The Cardinals got back in the win column on Wednesday as they took down the Los Angeles Angels, 12-5. This start to the season definitely is better than many expected.
It's a small sample size as it's just six games. But, it's still positive. While this is the case, ESPN ranked them at No. 19 in the current power rankings and Alden Gonzalez even said "at some point" third baseman Nolan Arenado will be "elsewhere" unless the Cardinals can keep winning.
"No. 19. St. Louis Cardinals," Gonzalez said. "Record: 4-2. Previous ranking: 25. Nolan Arenado spent all offseason thinking he was probably going to be traded. Then he wasn't. Then he showed up to Busch Stadium on Opening Day wearing a Cardinals uniform, homered in the eighth inning and came out to a curtain call.
"Since then, Arenado has looked a lot like the guy who generated MVP votes in 2022, not the one who struggled in the two seasons thereafter, slashing .391/.500/.609 while turning in some solid defensive plays. At some point, he'll be elsewhere -- unless the Cardinals surprise us all and keep on winning."
He was in trade rumors all offseason. Will they pick back up or will the Cardinals end up keeping him around?
More MLB: Cardinals Fans Can Finally Let Out Breath For St. Louis Duo