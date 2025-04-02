Cardinals Fans Can Finally Let Out Breath For St. Louis Duo
The St. Louis Cardinals have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season but Wednesday was at least a positive day for two of the team's most important offensive pieces.
First baseman Willson Contreras and shortstop Masyn Winn entered the day hitless to begin the season. Winn was 0-for-18 entering the game while Contreras was 0-for-19. Contreras began the day on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels 0-for-3 to bring his season total to 0-for-22. Winn was 0-for-2 to bring his total for the season up to 0-for-20.
Having one everyday player in your lineup going o-for is tough, but having two is pretty unlikely. Fortunately, for the Cardinals, though, they both were able to break the rough streaks on Wednesday. They both collected hits in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game -- including Contreras' two-run double to tie the game at five. Winn was one of the batters who scored on the play.
St. Louis entered the season with a lot of criticism and negativity after a weird offseason. The Cardinals didn't make big changes and these two both were penciled in as guys who are going to have a big impact on the 2025 season.
Having both of them struggle so hard out of the gate is tough, but fans can let out a sign of relief now. Both are too talented to have these types of struggles. They'll both start hitting soon and this could be the thing that breaks the ice.
