Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With Franchise Cornerstone
There has been a lot of buzz around the St. Louis Cardinals with the trade deadline approaching.
Right now, the Cardinals have a 51-48 record and haven't started the second half off on the right foot. There are just a few days to go until the July 31st trade deadline and now all eyes are on St. Louis and specifically Nolan Arenado once again.
Will the Cardinals move him? CBS Sports’ Chris Towers predicted St. Louis will end up moving him and specifically mentioned the New York Yankees.
"Cardinals - They finally trade Nolan Arenado," Towers said. "To whom? I think the Yankees are the likeliest contender, with the financial ability to take on his deal and an obvious need at third base after moving Jazz Chisholm back to second base for good. I could also see the Cubs taking the plunge, knowing how pot-committed they are to contending this season.
"Given how poorly the Isaac Paredes trade went for them last summer, the Cubs might be rightly gunshy about betting on another pull-heavy, raw-power-light "slugger," though in this case, Statcast's expected HR stat suggests Arenado would actually have six more homers this season playing at Wrigley Field than in St. Louis, so it could work out."
This has been a popular talking a point, but as of right now, the team hasn't given any indication that they are going to trade the star third baseman. We'll see what happens, though, as July 31st approaches.
