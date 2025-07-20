Cardinals Will Have To Make Franchise-Altering Choice Soon
Who are the St. Louis Cardinals going to trade away this summer, if anyone?
There have been guys talked about, like Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley. But, with the trade deadline approaching, another name that has been brought up, even loosely, has been outfielder Jordan Walker. He's a former top prospect and is young, but things aren't clicking right now.
There was a time when he seemed like he was going to be the face of the franchise. He still is young enough to turn it around and do that, but the buzz is growing about the possibility of a trade or demotion. FanSided's Josh Jacobs shared his thoughts.
"So what do you do with a player who is performing this poorly but has such high prospect pedigree and is still just 23 years old? The Cardinals are reportedly weighing their options," Jacobs said. "For now, he's on the roster, and they will try to find time for him to play, but it will be difficult with the other players on their roster. If they move other position players in trades, it could free up space for him. They could look to trade Walker as well, something Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported was at least a consideration.
"I wouldn't rule out Walker being optioned to Memphis at some point as well if they do not find playing time for him, but your guess is as good as mine as to how this situation unfolds. Walker is being activated off the injured list today, so time is ticking for him to get things going."
What should the team do?
