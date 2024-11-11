Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With 'Interesting' Starter Soon
The St. Louis Cardinals have some serious choices to make in the not-so-distant future.
Major League Baseball Winter Meetings will kick off in just a few weeks and will take place from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas, Texas. The Winter Meetings typically kick off major movement across the league. Free agents certainly can sign now and trades also can happen. But, things typically don't get very active until Winter Meetings.
With that being said, that means that there are just a few weeks to go until the St. Louis Cardinals make a flurry of moves. St. Louis is expected to be active in the trade market, and FanSided's Thomas Gauvain predicted that starting pitcher Erick Fedde won't make it through Winter Meetings as a member of the Cardinals.
"The Cardinals acquired Erick Fedde in a three-team trade at this past year's trade deadline for Tommy Edman," Gauvain said. "Fedde played six years in Major League Baseball before a brief hiatus in Korea in 2023 to reinvent himself. Prior to the trade deadline, Fedde had a 3.11 ERA in 121.2 innings with the Chicago White Sox...
"Fedde's initial few starts with the Cardinals didn't go as planned, but he settled down the stretch and finished with a 3.72 ERA in 55.2 innings for St. Louis. He's on the books for just $7.5 million in 2025. Fedde's manageable salary plus potential to be a mid-rotation starter should make him an interesting trade candidate this winter. Look for his name to pop up often once the Winter Meetings commence."
Fedde was the Cardinals' top trade deadline acquisition, but it doesn't seem like his stint with the club will be very long.
