Cardinals Predicted To Finally Trade $260 Million Superstar
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly been trying to trade veteran infielder Nolan Arenado for the last few months. Arenado, 33, has three years left on his eight-year, $260 million contract.
This contract has been the key reason why Arenado hasn't been traded yet. The 33-year-old has over $50 million left on his deal and a full no-trade clause which has allowed him to block trades if he doesn't want to be moved.
Still, the Cardinals will likely try to move him for the rest of his contract while the team enters a rebuild.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently predicted the Cardinals would eventually find a trade for Arenado this season, especially after his impressive opening day performance. He had two hits, including a home run, in St. Louis' opening day victory.
"It was good to see Arenado come through in a big spot, but assuming he continues to play well, the Cardinals will likely end up trading him eventually," Rotman wrote. "They'd love to give their younger players more playing time and clear some money, both of which can be accomplished by trading him."
The team to watch in the Arenado sweepstakes is the New York Yankees. The Yankees haven't been on Arenado's list of teams he would clear a trade to, but after a fast start from the Bronx Bombers, this could change. New York clubbed nine home runs in a 20-run performance against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
It's likely the Cardinals continue to shop their $260 million superstar throughout the season in order to clear a spot for some top prospects to play.
