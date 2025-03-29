Cardinals 26-Year-Old Infielder Predicted To Get Called Up, Stick With Roster
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a 2-0 start to the young season, and it’ll be interesting to see what their roster looks like in a few months.
One guy to keep an eye on in 2025 from a call-up standpoint is 26-year-old José Fermín.
FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain discussed Fermín this week as one of four players in the Cardinals’ organization most likely to end up in the Majors this season.
“Jose Fermin isn't known for his bat,” Gauvain wrote.
“He's struggled throughout his career to be an above-average hitter, but his glove is his calling card. Fermin can capably play third base, second base, shortstop, and the corner outfield. He battled all spring with infielder Jose Barrero for the final roster spot. In fact, Fermin was even reported to be the club's final man on Opening Day. Plans changed, though.”
“Instead of being placed on the 26-man roster for the Cardinals, Fermin found himself relegated to the Memphis Redbirds roster. This demotion comes on the heels of a minor-league season in 2024 where he walked far more than he struck out and where he posted a 145 wRC+ in 240 plate appearances. Fermin took his game to another level last year in Triple-A.”
“He also had a strong spring showing recently, slashing .292/.352/.479 with nine RBIs through 54 plate appearances. He finished fourth on the team in Spring Training at-bats with 48, a clear indication of the organization wanting to see what he could do this year.”
“Rather than being rewarded with a spot on the Opening Day roster, Fermin was placed in (Triple-A) Memphis (Redbirds). Now, he'll have to continue to prove his worth in the minors.”
“An injury to a position player — especially shortstop Masyn Winn — this year will open up a spot for the scrappy 25-year-old. Additionally, underperformance from Nolan Gorman in particular will clear the path for Fermin's promotion to St. Louis.”
“If he can continue his offensive performance while being a useful utility player, Fermin won't be sent back down to the minors after being called up.”
Fermín has been with the Cardinals organization since November 9, 2022, when he was acquired in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians.
He’s now been optioned to Triple-A Memphis to begin the 2025, 2024, and 2023 seasons, but notably, Fermin saw substantial Major League action in both 2023 and 2024.
He played in 21 games for the Cardinals in 2023, slashing .235/.339/.255 with four RBI. Then in 2024, Fermin appeared in 45 games in the bigs for St. Louis and hit .155/.241/.197.
Is this going to be the year that Fermîn stays in The Show after getting the call-up?
