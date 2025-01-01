Cardinals Predicted To Keep 2-Time All-Star In Surprising Turn Of Events
The St. Louis Cardinals have been in plenty of trade rumors all offseason to this point.
Pretty much every veteran on the Cardinals' roster has had their name mentioned in trade rumors in some way or another. There hasn't been much to show for the rumors, though. There is just over one month to go until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in February and the Cardinals haven't done much.
Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been the most talked about trade candidate followed by possibly Ryan Helsley. The two-time All-Star is one of the best closers in baseball and is one year away from free agency.
Will the Cardinals cut ties with Helsley this offseason? FanSided's Josh Jacobs predicted that won't be the case.
"The Cardinals are unlikely to move Ryan Helsley this offseason, and as they seek to get fans to the stadium in 2025, I'm starting to doubt they will move him at all unless the club is clearly out of contention in July," Jacobs said. "I would not be shocked if the Cardinals are in the playoff race in 2025 and still move Helsley at the deadline, but it doesn't seem like that's the path they are planning on taking as things currently stand.
"They could have done that last deadline and scoffed at the idea, so I think there's a real chance they hold him at this deadline too and let him walk in the offseason. Assuming Helsley performs at a high level and is healthy going into the offseason, the Cardinals will be able to give him the qualifying offer and get a draft selection in return for him when he signs elsewhere."
It would be nice if the Cardinals do keep him at least throughout the offseason and try to make a run in 2025.
