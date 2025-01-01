Orioles Eyeing Ex-Cardinals Star Projected To Land $63 Million Deal
One former St. Louis Cardinals star still is available on the open market.
A handful of stars already have switched teams this offseason. The biggest move of the offseason surely has been Juan Soto's historic deal with the New York Mets. Aside from Soto, pitchers like Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried already have changed teams.
Former Cardinals star Jack Flaherty is another guy who still is out there in free agency and should find a new home soon. It's unclear where Flaherty will go, but The Athletic's Will Sammon and Katie Woo reported that the Baltimore Orioles are eyeing a reunion.
"Corbin Burnes’ agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks early Saturday morning left the Baltimore Orioles without a bona fide ace, further emphasizing the need to look elsewhere for pitching help," Sammon and Woo said. "To that end, the Orioles are pursuing remaining free agents and trade candidates to add to their starting rotation, league sources said. They have interest in a possible reunion with Jack Flaherty, the league sources said."
The Cardinals traded Flaherty away to the Orioles in 2023 when the team was sellers ahead of the deadline. Flaherty struggled with the Orioles and had a 6.75 ERA across nine appearances, including seven starts.
He was a free agent last offseason and landed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. Flaherty eventually was traded again and landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and helping the team win the World Series. Flaherty had a fantastic season in 2024 with a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts and now is projected to land a $63 million deal across three seasons. Where will he go?
More MLB: Cardinals Should Target Ex-Yankees $11 Million Hurler After 2.11 ERA