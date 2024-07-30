Cardinals Predicted To Land Red-Hot Outfielder To Bolster Lineup
The St. Louis Cardinals already have landed one outfielder ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but may not be done yet.
St. Louis reunited with veteran outfielder Tommy Pham in a three-team blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox that also brought starter Erick Fedde to town. Tommy Edman was traded away but the Cardinals filled two important roster holes in just one move.
There still is room for growth and the Cardinals could use a little more firepower in the lineup, especially someone who can hit left-handed pitching. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Cardinals will acquire veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels.
"(Outfielder) Kevin Pillar from Los Angeles Angels to St. Louis Cardinals: The Cardinals rank 29th in the majors with a .633 OPS against left-handed pitching," Reuter said. "Pillar is hitting .375/.416/.625 with 11 extra-base hits in 77 plate appearances against southpaws, and he can handle all three outfield spots as a veteran bench piece. Even after the Tommy Pham addition, he could be a fit."
The Cardinals already have added to the outfield, but Pillar still could be a cheap option to help against lefties. Overall this season he is slashing .287/.343/.481 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs. The Cardinals have a real chance to make the playoffs and could use all of the help they can get at this point. If St. Louis wants to make a move, though, it will have to act fast.
