Former Cardinals Top Prospect Expected To Be Traded Now, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline with a few clear needs on the roster.
St. Louis has been good but has needed an upgrade in the starting rotation and also a right-handed bat to help out in the outfield. The Cardinals completed a blockbuster three-team trade with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers and seemingly fixed both of their biggest problems by acquiring Erick Fedde and reuniting with Thomas Pham.
Now, it seems like one of the Cardinals' young outfielders is expendable. Former Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson has been in trade rumors over the last few days but now a move almost seems imminent, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Before trading for Tommy Pham, the St. Louis Cardinals were talking to teams about outfielder Dylan Carlson, according to major-league sources," Murray said. "Carlson, 25, has struggled mightily this season, hitting .198/.275/.240 with zero home runs in 59 games this season. After acquiring Pham and Erick Fedde, the Cardinals have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, and a trade involving Carlson is possible before the July 30 deadline."
Carlson seemed like he was going to be an important piece for the Cardinals for years to come but injuries certainly have derailed his career. He's still just 25 years old so there's no reason to give up on him, but there may not be space for him in St. Louis any longer. Don't be surprised if a trade happens before the deadline passes on Tuesday.
