Cardinals Might Have Future Superstar On Their Hands
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't in the position they wanted to be in right now and have had a rough week or so.
There's been a lot of negative chatter. Because of this, let's take a look at the bright side instead. The Cardinals have a lot of talent on this roster despite a tough week so there's merit to the idea of the team turning things around. No matter what happens, though, there's one guy to be really excited about right now down in the minors.
2024 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft No. 7 pick JJ Wetherholt has been dominant in the minors so far to kick off his young career and looks like a guy who could be a future franchise cornerstone-level player. That's a lot of pressure to put on someone, but this kid is that good. Take a look at his numbers from this season.
So far, Wetherholt has appeared in 12 games and is slashing .364/.453/.523 with one homer, eight RBIs, one stolen base, five walks, four doubles, and 10 runs scored. What makes these numbers even more impressive the fact that he didn't actually get a hit in his first four games. He started the season 0-for-14. Since then, he's gone a cool 16-for-30. That's pretty insane. He's just 22 years old and has already shown pretty clearly that his bat plays at the Double-A level.
A promotion to Triple-A at some point this season seems like a pretty easy choice. If he can continue on this trajectory, it won't take too long until we see him in the majors with the Cardinals. Maybe even in 2026, although that is speculation.
