Cardinals Predicted To Miss Postseason Barring Late Surge
The 2025 season has been yet another disappointment for the St. Louis Cardinals. They weren't expected to do much this year, as they entered a rebuild phase, but they are highly unlikely to reach the postseason after being swept by the Seattle Mariners this week. They are now 72-75 and remain 4 1/2 games back in the National League Wild Card picture.
With the New York Mets also struggling, the Cardinals failed to gain any ground, dampening their postseason chances. They aren't eliminated yet, but that may not be far from happening.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently outlined each postseason contender's chances of actually getting in, and predicted that unless St. Louis has a late surge, they will fall short.
Cardinals Predicted To Miss Postseason For Third Straight Year
"It's wild that the Cardinals even entered September with a faint pulse for the No. 6 seed despite going 35-45 in June, July and August. With just one three-game winning streak over the course of their last 69 games played, though, it would take one heck of an out-of-character surge for them to make up this deficit," Miller wrote.
While the Cardinals aren't out of the mix yet, a major comeback is unlikely. They came back from 10 1/2 games in the Wild Card race back in 2011 and late won the World Series. It took a 17-game winning streak to clinch the second Wild Card spot in 2021.
But the team lacks a true superstar, which complicates matters. Their pitching has fallen flat most of the season, and their offense has also failed to produce in key moments.
This would mark the third straight season without October baseball in St. Louis. They also are at risk of their second losing season in the last three years. Prior to 2023's 71-91 finish, the Cardinals hadn't finished under .500 since 2007.
But times have changed in St. Louis. The team is now focused on rebuilding rather than contending. Chaim Bloom will take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations at the end of the year, and the focus will remain on the future.
It will be interesting to see what St. Louis does in September. They could at the very least play the role of spoiler down the stretch against contending teams. They'll match up against the Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs next.
