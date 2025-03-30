Cardinals Predicted To Move Projected $81 Million Star In Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly entering a rebuild this season after cutting ties with multiple stars over the offseason. Following that, they reportedly shopped third baseman Nolan Arenado, though they didn't find a suitor to land him.
Besides Arenado, the Cardinals could shop their 102 MPH closer, Ryan Helsley, this season.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently predicted the Cardinals would trade Helsley this season before the righty lands in free agency next offseason. Spotrac projects Helsley to sign a six-year, $81 million deal in free agency.
"Helsley is in his final year of club control, putting the Cardinals in a tricky spot," Rotman wrote. "On one hand, they'd certainly love to keep one of the best closers in the sport around. On the other hand, how likely is it that the Cardinals give him the massive contract he's sure to receive in the offseason?
"Assuming the Cardinals shy away from paying a star closer massive money when their team has other holes to consider, St. Louis will likely trade him at the deadline, especially if they're out of postseason contention, to avoid risking losing him for nothing in the winter."
Last season, the trade market for relievers was ridiculously high. The Miami Marlins landed a huge haul from the San Diego Padres in exchange for closer Tanner Scott. The Cardinals could likely land a similar package from a contender in exchange for Helsley this season.
Teams like the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox make sense as potential suitors in this hypothetical blockbuster. The market for the righty will likely heat up as injuries pile up throughout the year as well.
It would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals to capitalize on his value while they can.
