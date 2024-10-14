Cardinals Predicted To Part Ways With $55 Million All-Star
It's clear that the St. Louis Cardinals' roster will look a little different in 2025.
The Cardinals are building for the future, and that means that the present is going to be impacted in some way. St. Louis is hoping to build up its farm system, and the way to do that is to trade high-priced veterans to contenders or teams hoping to contend for some of their top prospects.
St. Louis likely will do just that and has plenty of players to try to trade this winter. One player who FanSided's Miranda Remaklus predicted won't be back is starting pitcher Miles Mikolas.
"Mikolas is entering the final season of his current contract with the Cardinals," Remaklus said. "He is owed $16 million. He would be a good fit for a team looking for a veteran, bottom-of-the-rotation arm. With the Cardinals looking to shed payroll, he would be an ideal candidate for a trade. Mikolas, however, could have performed better.
"In 2024, Mikolas was 10-11 in 32 games started. He pitched 171.2 innings, throwing 122 strikeouts. This is not great for a man considered the second arm in an older rotation. He became a bottom-tier candidate from the rotation by season's end. It may be challenging to move Mikolas, but the Cardinals must try to complete it."
He has struggled over the last two seasons, but he still is a two-time All-Star and could be of interest to a contender. Remaklus certainly is right. Keep an eye on him.
