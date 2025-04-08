Cardinals Predicted To Trade $81 Million Star To Hated Division Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a clear rebuild and the next step of this rebuild is likely to be trading Ryan Helsley.
Helsley is on an expiring contract and Spotrac projects him to sign for around $81 million in free agency next winter. It's unlikely the Cardinals re-sign him next offseason, so a trade right now would make a lot of sense, especially if St. Louis can land a huge haul for him.
Conor Liguori of Athlon Sports recently predicted the Cardinals would eventually trade Helsley to the Chicago Cubs in a rare interdivisional trade.
"In a trade with the Cardinals for Helsley, the Cubs would likely have to depart with two of their top 30 prospects but might be able to avoid dealing multiple players in the top 10," Liguori wrote. "The Cubs could also add a controllable bullpen arm, like Tyson Miller, in the trade.
"If the Cardinals are out of the playoff race by the trade deadline, trading Helsley for prospects and improving the farm system may be the organization's preferred course of action as they enter what they hope will be a quick rebuild. For the Cubs, Helsley can become the club's full-time closer, and Pressly can transition to a setup man, a role he thrived in for several years with the Astros and Minnesota Twins."
It'll likely take the Cubs more than two top 30 prospects to pry Helsley away from the Cardinals. He's likely going to be sought after by every contending team in the league. St. Louis would probably prefer to trade the righty out of the division, so Chicago may need to blow the Cardinals out of the water with a trade offer to land Helsley.
At the end of the day, the Cardinals need to extract as much value out of their star closer as possible. This could be with the Cubs if they're willing to overpay in a deal.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Trade $260 Million Star To Shocking Division Rival