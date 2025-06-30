Cardinals Predicted To Trade Two Stars To Loaded Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees have long been connected to some blockbuster trade rumors over the last few months. With many expecting the Cardinals to sell this season, though this may change, their expiring pieces fit the Yankees very well.
Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, Erick Fedde, and others would fit the Yankees very well.
Zach Kaplan of Athlon Sports recently predicted the Cardinals would send Nolan Arenado and Helsley to the Bronx in a trade for Jasson Dominguez, Oswaldo Cabrera, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, and $37 million in cash considerations for Arenado's contract.
"If the Cardinals value a longer window for contention instead of hanging onto assets like Arenado and Helsley who would help them win now, then this trade would prove advantageous over time," Kaplan wrote. "On the other side, the Yankees get one of the best everyday third basemen in baseball and another high-octane arm to loosen the burden on potential question marks like Ian Hamilton and Mark Leiter Jr as they look to finally win their 28th ring."
This trade idea doesn't make much sense at all.
First of all, Arenado has a no-trade clause and hasn't shown any willingness to waive it for a deal to the Yankees. That idea would stop this trade from getting off the ground unless Arenado changes his mind.
Secondly, the Yankees have made Dominguez untouchable in trades for the last few years. It's very unlikely they would make him available in a deal for a regressing infielder and an expiring reliever. That just doesn't make sense for the Yankees.
At the end of the day, Arenado and Helsley fit the Yankees' roster. But if Arenado doesn't want to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Yankees, this can't happen. Still, Helsley would be a good fit in a trade that involves a lot less going back to St. Louis.
