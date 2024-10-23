Cardinals Projected $12 Million Star Could Land With Rival Cubs
The St. Louis Cardinals have a handful of players hitting free agency with star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt certainly the biggest.
Goldschmidt spent the last six seasons with the Cardinals and, over that stretch, appeared in 836 games. He was everything the team could've hoped for, and he clubbed 153 home runs, drove in 477 runs, and slashed .278/.360/.483.
The seven-time All-Star was named the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player but is coming off the worst season of his career -- by his standards -- and now is entering free agency. Goldschmidt certainly can still play and still was better than many other first basemen, but he may not return to St. Louis.
Goldschmidt is projected to get a one-year deal worth roughly $12 million and is 37 years old. There will be some teams looking for first base help, and FanSided's Zach Pressnell suggested the Chicago Cubs as a fit.
"Goldschmidt will likely land in free agency, where he will be free to sign a one-year contract with another team," Pressnell said. "Teams like the (Houston Astros) and Cubs could take a shot at Goldschmidt if they fail to land Pete Alonso or Christian Walker. Goldschmidt could get a contract offer in the realm of $10 million to $15 million AAV on a one or two-year deal. It likely won't be with the Cardinals, though."
It's going to be sad if Goldschmidt does end up leaving. If he were to stay within the division with a rival like the Cubs, that would be devastating.
More MLB: Orioles All-Star Called 'Low-Risk, High-Reward' Option For Cardinals