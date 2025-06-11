Cardinals Projected To Strike Gold With 'Pure Switch-Hitter'
At this time of the year, excitement starts to grow about the next generation of Major League Baseball stars.
The reason for this is the fact that the MLB Draft is just weeks away. This year's draft will kick off on July 13th and the St. Louis Cardinals will be on the clock with the No. 5 pick in the first round. It's hard not to be excited about this pick. St. Louis has done a good job in the first round in recent drafts. Last year, the Cardinals selected infielder JJ Wetherholt and he already looks like a future star in the minors.
In 2023, the Cardinals selected outfielder Chase Davis with the No. 21 pick. In 2022, the Cardinals used their first-round pick on pitcher Cooper Hjerpe. Michael McGreevy was the club's first-round pick in 2021 and Jordan Walker was the choice in 2020.
Who will follow this group in 2025? Sporting News' Dan Treacy shared a mock draft and predicted that the Cardinals will go with shortstop Eli Willits out of Oklahoma.
"No. 5. Cardinals," Treacy said. "Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK). The Cardinals would probably prefer one of the top college arms fall to this slot, but if that scenario doesn't play out, Willits' upside should be worth the risk. The youngest of the top prep prospects, Willits doesn't even turn 18 until December. He's an excellent contact hitter and is disciplined beyond his years at the plate, with power the lingering question as he develops.
"The Cardinals have Masyn Winn at shortstop long-term, but position isn't a concern for a player so many years away from a major-league impact."
If you follow mock drafts at all, this pick probably doesn't shock you. It has been a pretty popular choice among mock drafts so far this season. He's young at just 17 years old, but has turned heads. He was a called an "obvious pure switch-hitter" by Perfect Game.
"Eli Willits is a 2025 SS/IF with a 6-1 175 lb frame from Fort Cobb, OK who attends Fort Cobb-Broxton," His Perfect Game profile reads. "Long and slender young build with lots of physical projection ahead. Recently re-classified from the 2026 class and was the youngest player at the National Showcase. 6.70 runner in the sixty. Primary shortstop on defense, has very smooth and polished actions, has feel for his glove and his transfers, plays under control, easy arm strength, projects in all areas.
"Switch-hitter at the plate, similar simple approaches from both sides of the plate, hands work from both sides with a half grade more bat speed from the left side, has more ability to turn and lift and drive the ball from the left side but is an obvious pure switch-hitter. Son of former MLB player and current MLB coach Reggie Willits. Very good student, verbal commitment to Oklahoma. Selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic."
