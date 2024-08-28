Cardinals Reach Lowest Point Of Season After Making History In Humiliating Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are drowning in the race to make the playoffs and with such little time left to gain ground in the standings, fans are starting to lose hope.
Since Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak was hired for his current role in 2017, fans' attendance has significantly dropped.
Over the last two losing seasons, attendance at Busch Stadium III has rapidly declined and the latest reporting shows that Cardinals fans' frustration with their team has reached an all-time high.
"Cardinals relief pitcher John King allowed two runs that flipped the game in the Padres favor, and just recalled reliever Riley O’Brien gave up a late insurance run in a 7-5 loss in front of an announced crowd of 27,224 at Busch Stadium, lowest announced attendance in ballpark history (not including pandemic-restricted crowds)," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Wednesday.
When Mozliak first took over as Cardinals POBO, the average announced attendance per game reached roughly 42,000 fans. Granted, there are a considerable amount of fans who buy tickets but don't end up going to the game, so that must be considered.
"The estimate of attendees who came through the turnstiles was believed to have fallen below 13,000," Goold continued.
For anyone watching the game Tuesday night, it was evident that Busch Stadium was more empty than usual and these findings likely aren't surprising.
The Cardinals are on the verge of missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season and that's unacceptable for a St. Louis fan base that holds such high expectations for its beloved team.
The 11-time World Series champions are currently seven games behind a National League Wild Card spot with only 30 games left to play. The playoffs seem unlikely at this point, so Cardinals fans might have to wait until 2025 to determine whether making the trip to Busch Stadium is worth it.
