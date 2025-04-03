Cardinals-Red Sox Series Could Be Biggest Of Year For Superstar
It was a wild few months for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The team was in trade rumors for months with them primarily centered on Nolan Arenado. The superstar third baseman seemed like he was going to be on his way out o town but he is still with the team after all of the rumors.
Over the course of the last few months, the team that was primarily linked to Arenado was the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox needed a right-handed bat and it seemed like the decision was going to be between Arenado and Alex Bregman.
Boston ended up signing Bregman which shut the door on an Arenado deal. There were reports that he was open to Boston and the Red Sox were clearly tied to him. Bregman has been good so far this season but this weekend will be Arenado's opportunity to show Boston what it missed out on.
Arenado has been great himself so far this season and will take the field at Fenway Park for the team's three-game series in Boston. If there ever was a series to expect Arenado to have a big series it would be this one.
Boston opted for Bregman instead of him. So far this season, Arenado is slashing .391/.500/.609 with one home run and six RBIs through six games. St. Louis is fortunate to still have him and he will have a chance to show Boston that this weekend.
