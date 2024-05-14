Cardinals Release Veteran Pitcher Looking To Make Big League Comeback
The St. Louis Cardinals made a move involving a veteran pitcher on Tuesday.
St. Louis signed former Houston Astros reliever this past offseason to a minor league deal as he looked to make a Major League Baseball comeback. If he is going to accomplish that, it will be with another team now, though.
The Cardinals released the 31-year-old on Tuesday, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"The Cardinals announced Tuesday that right-handed reliever Josh James has been given his unconditional release," Adams said. "The former Astros reliever had been pitching with their Triple-A affiliate in Memphis after signing a minor league deal in the offseason.
"James hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2021. The 31-year-old spent the majority of the 2022 season on the injured list before eventually undergoing flexor surgery that cost him the whole 2023 campaign."
James made nine appearances with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and struggled. He allowed 17 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings pitched for the Redbirds. The 31-year-old spent parts of four seasons with the Astros before injuries negatively impacted him.
It's unclear what will happen next for James, but he likely will look for another opportunity elsewhere. It wouldn't be too surprising to see him land another minor league deal with another club thanks to his success with Houston but it seems like he still has some work to do before making a return to the big leagues.
Hopefully he is able to find his next opportunity and get back on track.
