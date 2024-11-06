Cardinals Replacing Paul Goldschmidt With Surprise Option, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly have found their next first baseman.
Paul Goldschmidt has manned the first base spot for St. Louis for the last six seasons, but he is now a free agent and won't be returning to the Cardinals unless there is a massive surprise. There has been speculation and rumors flowing for months about moves the Cardinals could make, and they reportedly are making one that hasn't even been speculated much at all.
There have been a lot of rumors about whether the club would trade All-Star Willson Contreras, but it doesn't sound like that will be the case and he actually will replace Goldschmidt at first base, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
"(National League General Managers) are meeting the media," Rogers said. "One thing to address with Cardinals brass: Willson Contreras is moving to first base."
This comes as a surprise. There have been plenty of rumors that Contreras would be one of the players traded away by St. Louis this offseason. Now, it seems like that won't be the case which then raises the question as to what is the club's pan this winter?
Will they end up parting ways with other high-priced veterans like Nolan Arenado or Sonny Gray? St. Louis is in an intriguing spot, with the 2025 season serving as a transition year. Chaim Bloom will be taking over the president of baseball operations role after the 2025 season and it sounds like Contreras still will be with the club.
More MLB: Cardinals All-Star Slugger Predicted To Get $18 Million Contract