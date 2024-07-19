Cardinals Reportedly Could Pursue Rangers Star Fireballer At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals have one clear need heading into the upcoming trade deadline.
St. Louis' offense finally has started to click and the bullpen has been a weapon for the Cardinals after a dismal 2023 season. St. Louis' biggest need -- like this past offseason -- still is adding another starting pitcher.
The Cardinals did a good job this past offseason by adding Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson in free agency but there still is more work to be done and it's clear that the Cardinals are looking. St. Louis reportedly could even have interest in Texas Rangers star Nathan Eovaldi, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"If the first move to address a need decides the division, the (Milwaukee Brewers) already made it when they added a starter," Goold said. "It’s more likely the biggest move will shape the division and could win it. Back to their buying ways at the trade deadline after a year’s hiatus, the Cardinals are shopping for depth and pitchers, and they will measure the market for a starter who upgrades their rotation. There are options, according to multiple sources.
"Past interest in Nathan Eovaldi could rekindle if Texas turns seller. If the Cardinals are in the business of undoing previous mistakes, Max Scherzer is a Ranger, though he recently told 'Foul Territory' he did not plan to waive his no-trade clause again."
Eovaldi is having another great year and has a 2.97 ERA in 16 starts so far this season with Texas. The right-handed flamethrower also would bring a high level of playoff success to the St. Louis rotation. He helped lead the Boston Red Sox to the 2018 World Series after being traded at the deadline and then helped the Rangers to the World Series last year.
He is a big-game pitcher with very high upside. If the Rangers struggle out of the gate to kick off the second half, the Cardinals should give the Rangers a call and see what a deal would cost before someone else can go out and get him.
