Cardinals Could Acquire All-Star With 'Very High' Chance of Being Traded
If the St. Louis Cardinals can continue to play like they did toward the end of the first half of the season, they could be a real threat in the National League.
St. Louis underwhelmed to kick off the 2024 campaign but has looked much more like the team everyone hoped it would be this season ever since. The Cardinals unfortunately have dealt with a wide-range of high-impact injuries but have navigated them well and now are in a position to fight for a playoff spot down the stretch.
The Cardinals would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, but need to address the starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline if they truly want to compete for a World Series title.
One player who should be near the top of the Cardinals' trade target list is Los Angeles Angels All-Star Tyler Anderson. He will be up for grabs over the next few weeks as the New York Post's Jon Heyman said he has a "very high" chance of being traded.
"He’s putting together another excellent season in the second year of a reasonable $40 million, three-year contract," Heyman said. "Trade chances: Very High."
Anderson would be a prime option to shore up the Cardinals' rotation. He has a 2.97 ERA so far this season in 19 starts and has been eating up innings -- which is something St. Louis likes. Anderson already has pitched 118 innings and has been fantastic earning his second All-Star nod in three seasons.
It sounds like he will be moved and the Cardinals should get the Angels on the phone.
