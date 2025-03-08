Cardinals Reportedly 'Remain In Conversation' With Free Agent Targets
Could the St. Louis Cardinals have a move up their sleeve?
Opening Day is roughly three weeks away and the Cardinals reportedly "remain in conversation" with free-agent relief pitchers, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"To replace (Andrew Kittredge) and bridge leads to (Ryan Helsley), the Cardinals have pulled prospective relievers in from all the usual sources," Goold said. "There is the incumbent: (Jojo Romero). There are the returning relievers pushing for a promotions: (Ryan Fernandez) and (Chris Roycroft) from the right, Matthew Liberatore on the left. There is the comeback candidate (internal): Riley O’Brien. There is the comeback candidate (external): Nick Anderson. There is the waiver claim: (Roddery Munoz). And there is the rising prospect who could have a new role: Gordon Graceffo.
"The one source not yet tapped is major-league free agency. The Cardinals remain in conversation with veteran relievers, sources said. What they’re willing to spend appears limited, but there’s internal discussion about the value of adding a stabilizing veteran. The available free agents include a handful of seasoned relievers such as David Robertson, who had 34 holds in 2024, and Phil Maton, a native of Chatham, Illinois, who had a 3.66 ERA in 71 games this past summer."
The Cardinals certainly could afford to bring a hurler to town after doing pretty much nothing throughout the offseason. Robertson is the biggest free-agent reliever still out there. He had a 3.00 ERA last year with the Texas Rangers across 68 appearances. Maton has been tied to the Cardinals in the past and also is still out there.
The Cardinals absolutely should make a move. Hopefully, they can do so soon.
More MLB: Cardinals Make Decision On No. 3 Prospect's Roster Status