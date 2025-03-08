Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Reportedly 'Remain In Conversation' With Free Agent Targets

Will the Cardinals make any moves before Opening Day?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Could the St. Louis Cardinals have a move up their sleeve?

Opening Day is roughly three weeks away and the Cardinals reportedly "remain in conversation" with free-agent relief pitchers, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.

"To replace (Andrew Kittredge) and bridge leads to (Ryan Helsley), the Cardinals have pulled prospective relievers in from all the usual sources," Goold said. "There is the incumbent: (Jojo Romero). There are the returning relievers pushing for a promotions: (Ryan Fernandez) and (Chris Roycroft) from the right, Matthew Liberatore on the left. There is the comeback candidate (internal): Riley O’Brien. There is the comeback candidate (external): Nick Anderson. There is the waiver claim: (Roddery Munoz). And there is the rising prospect who could have a new role: Gordon Graceffo.

"The one source not yet tapped is major-league free agency. The Cardinals remain in conversation with veteran relievers, sources said. What they’re willing to spend appears limited, but there’s internal discussion about the value of adding a stabilizing veteran. The available free agents include a handful of seasoned relievers such as David Robertson, who had 34 holds in 2024, and Phil Maton, a native of Chatham, Illinois, who had a 3.66 ERA in 71 games this past summer."

The Cardinals certainly could afford to bring a hurler to town after doing pretty much nothing throughout the offseason. Robertson is the biggest free-agent reliever still out there. He had a 3.00 ERA last year with the Texas Rangers across 68 appearances. Maton has been tied to the Cardinals in the past and also is still out there.

The Cardinals absolutely should make a move. Hopefully, they can do so soon.

More MLB: Cardinals Make Decision On No. 3 Prospect's Roster Status

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News