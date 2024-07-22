Cardinals Reportedly Will Target Veteran Duo To Bolster Starting Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals could get a significant boost in the starting rotation over the next week or so.
St. Louis continues to find ways to stack up wins and now has an impressive 52-47 record and holds the second National League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals have a 1 1/2 game lead over the New York Mets for the second Wild Card spot and is just 2 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves now for the top spot in the National League Wild Card race.
Things are looking up for the Cardinals and things would be even better if they could add one more frontline starter ahead of the trade deadline on July 30th.
It's unclear who the Cardinals will add, but they are expected to be busy. St. Louis even reportedly could show interest in Texas Rangers fireballer Nathan Eovaldi or Tampa Bay Rays veteran Zach Eflin, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"For the first time in decades, the Cardinals were sellers at the Trade Deadline last season as they dealt away five pitchers for a bevy of prospects," Denton said. "Now, the Cards will use those prospects and others to try to lure pitching help and maybe a difference-making right-handed bat to St. Louis. Two pitchers the Cards will likely target, per a source: Rangers’ right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Rays’ righty Zach Eflin."
Either Eovaldi or Eflin would be great fits in St. Louis. Both are veterans with plenty of experience and both would be immediate upgrades. Don't be surprised if either ends up landing in St. Louis.
More MLB: Cardinals Showing 'Strong Interest' In Landing Top Starter In Major Swap