Cardinals Showing 'Strong Interest' In Landing Top Starter In Major Swap
It sure sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to make a major move soon.
St. Louis has turned things around and now looks like the real deal in the National League. The Cardinals clearly think they can compete and contend in the National League this season and are looking to add to the starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline to help down the stretch.
A handful of players have been mentioned as possible targets and the club reportedly is showing "strong interest" in trading for Chicago White Sox resurgent starter Erick Fedde, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The St. Louis Cardinals have a strong interest in White Sox veteran starter Erick Fedde," Nightengale said. "While (General Managers) are more reluctant than ever to give up prized prospects for a short-term fix for the pennant race, players will tell you that there’s no greater adrenaline boost than seeing a new player walker through the clubhouse door."
Fedde has been one of the top pitchers in the American League this season with a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts and is under contract for the 2025 season at an affordable rate. Not many people expected Fedde to be this good this season after pitching in South Korea in 2023, but he certainly has found something and has shined.
St. Louis is one frontline starter away from being taken seriously in the National League and someone like Fedde could be that guy.
More MLB: Should Cardinals Pull Off Blockbuster Deal For Young Star At Trade Deadline?