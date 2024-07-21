Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Showing 'Strong Interest' In Landing Top Starter In Major Swap

St. Louis clearly is looking to make a major splash over the next week

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It sure sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to make a major move soon.

St. Louis has turned things around and now looks like the real deal in the National League. The Cardinals clearly think they can compete and contend in the National League this season and are looking to add to the starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline to help down the stretch.

A handful of players have been mentioned as possible targets and the club reportedly is showing "strong interest" in trading for Chicago White Sox resurgent starter Erick Fedde, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.

"The St. Louis Cardinals have a strong interest in White Sox veteran starter Erick Fedde," Nightengale said. "While (General Managers) are more reluctant than ever to give up prized prospects for a short-term fix for the pennant race, players will tell you that there’s no greater adrenaline boost than seeing a new player walker through the clubhouse door."

Fedde has been one of the top pitchers in the American League this season with a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts and is under contract for the 2025 season at an affordable rate. Not many people expected Fedde to be this good this season after pitching in South Korea in 2023, but he certainly has found something and has shined.

St. Louis is one frontline starter away from being taken seriously in the National League and someone like Fedde could be that guy.

More MLB: Should Cardinals Pull Off Blockbuster Deal For Young Star At Trade Deadline?

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News